Ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that Aam Aami Party (AAP) national convener arrived in a Wagon R and went straight to the ‘Sheesh Mahal'.

While addressing a public rally in the Hauz Qazi area of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Arvind Kejriwal arrived in a Wagon R, wearing a sweater, and climbed a pole. Then he got down from the pole and went straight to the Sheesh Mahal. (Arvind Kejriwal WagonR mein aaye, sweater pehne aur khambe pe chadh gaye. Phir khambe se utre aur seedha sheesh Mahal mein gaye.)"

The Congress leader also held a bottle filled with dirty water in his hand and raised the issue of water in Delhi. He said, “I would ask him to drink it; we will meet in the hospital after that..."

Gandhi added, "There was a fight going on, on one side Narendra Modi, on the other side the Congress party, and in between, Kejriwal ji climbed a pole... After climbing the pole, he said, 'I will bring new politics, eliminate corruption, bring brotherhood, and clean the Yamuna and Delhi's water. (Ladayi chal rahi thi, ek taraf Narendra Modi, ek taraf Congress party aur beech mein aise Kejriwal ji khambe pe chadh gaye… Khambe pe chadhne ke baad bola main nayi rajneeti launga, brashtachaar mitaunga, bhaichaara launga, Yamuna aur Dilli ka paani saaf karunga.)"

During the public meeting in old Delhi in support of the Congress' Ballimaran candidate Haroon Yusuf, Gandhi said only the Congress party has supported those facing violence during the 2020 Delhi riots and would continue to stand with anyone facing oppression.