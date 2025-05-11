India-Pakistan News: Day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect, the central government said that the ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not concluded and there is a new normal in India's response to cross-border terrorism, news agency ANI reported, citing govt sources.

The ANI sources also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave clear directions that 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega' (If they will fire, we will fire from here). The agency sources further stated that the attacks on the air bases were the turning point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave clear directions 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega'. The turning point was the attacks on the air bases: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Echoing his stance against terrorism, PM Modi has told US Vice President JD Vance clearly that if Pakistan does something, the response will be more devastating and strong.

PM Modi’s remarks come as India and Pakistan continue to witness a volatile situation following a ceasefire agreement on Saturday which was violated by Pakistan on the same day.

After Pakistan violated the cessation agreement reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier on the stoppage of firing and military action, the Indian Army retaliated and dealt with the border intrusions.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. Secretary of State Rubio said in a State Department statement that he and Vice President J.D. Vance conducted these talks.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

The tensions between India and Pakistan saw fresh escalation after the Indian Army had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.