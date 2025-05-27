‘Wait is finally over’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Blessed With Baby Boy

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy CM and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy.

Taking to the social media platform, he shared the joyous news and wrote, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed, and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!"

So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman! pic.twitter.com/iPHkgAkZ2g — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 27, 2025

Tejashwi and Rajshree, who got married in 2021, welcomed their first child, Katyayani, during Navratri in 2023.