NewsIndia
RJD LEADER TEJASHWI YADAV

‘Wait is finally over’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Blessed With Baby Boy

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Wait is finally over’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Blessed With Baby Boy RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Blessed With Baby Boy (Photo Credit/ X of Tejashwi Yadav)

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy CM and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy. 

Taking to the social media platform, he shared the joyous news and wrote, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over!  So grateful, blessed, and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" 

Tejashwi and Rajshree, who got married in 2021, welcomed their first child, Katyayani, during Navratri in 2023.

