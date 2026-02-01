Waiter arrested after Bengali actor alleges beef served to him instead of mutton in Kolkata pub

A waiter at a popular pub on Park Street in Kolkata was taken into custody on Saturday after Bengali actor and social media influencer Sayak Chakraborty claimed that he had been served beef instead of a mutton steak.

As per the report of the India Today, the incident happened at a popular pub joint, where Sayak Chakraborty and his friends went for dinner on Friday night. according to the complaint, they had ordered a mutton steak but were allegedly served beef, which they ate unknowingly. The issue was noticed when a second mutton steak was brought to the table, even though only one had been ordered.

“When we questioned him, he claimed we had ordered two steaks, one mutton and one beef. That is when I protested,” Sayak said, adding that he was mentally distressed upon realising that he had unknowingly consumed beef.

Later, Chakraborty posted a video of the matter, in which he can be seen confronting the waiter and demanding an explanation while waiter and manager are seen seeking apologies. The manager of the pub called the incident as a "grave" mistake.

Video also shows Chakraborty saying he is a Brahmin and accusing the waiter of hurting and compromising his religious sentiments.

The Park Street police registered a case and arrested the waiter after the video of the incident went viral. Waiter identified as Shiekh Nasiruddin detained under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The video has been shared widely on social media, multiple users even trolled Chakraborty, alleging him of trying to fuel communal sentiments and labeling him a BJP agent. Then, he took down the first video and uploaded separate one, rejecting any political or communal motive, India Today reported.

In the video, he said, "I have no intention of triggering Hindu-Muslim riots. I have Muslim friends, I have celebrated Eid at my friend Riyaz’s home, and my content has always promoted communal harmony. I firmly believe religion should never be a barrier to friendship."

Chakraborty further said that he is not linked with any political party and has no motive, adding that his response was purely emotional at the point of time. He also stated, "Politics has nothing to do with this."

He also recalled the incident where he had been branded as a “state government stooge” just for attending events organised by CM.

Responding to questions about why the complaint was filed after tasting the food, Sayak explained that he and his companion had only sampled the dish before noticing the problem.

He also showed empathy for the waiter, saying he would have reacted the same way if the waiter had been Hindu. However, the matter is under investigation.