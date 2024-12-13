Wake-Up Call? PIL In Supreme Court Claims Atul Subhash Incident Just One Example, Lakhs Of Cases In Courts

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Following the death of an automobile company executive from Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru allegedly over the demand of Rs 3 crore for a divorce settlement and allegations against the sitting judge, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to protect the “drastic condition and fate” of married men after implication in “false” dowry and domestic violence cases.

“The Dowry Prohibition Act and Section 498A of IPC was meant to protect married women from dowry demands and harassment but in our country, these laws become weapons to settle unnecessary and illegal demands and to suppress the husband’s family when any other nature of dispute arises between husband and wife,” the petition said.

There have been many incidents and "cases of false implication of men in dowry cases which has led to a very tragic end" and also raised questions on our justice and criminal investigation system, it added.

The plea said that because of these false implications of married men under these laws, the real and true incidents against the women are looked at with suspicion.“This is not only about one Atul Subhash but there have been lakhs of men who have committed suicide because of multiple cases showered upon them by their wives. The gross misuse of the dowry laws have defeated the purpose of these laws for which they were enacted,” added the petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.

AI engineer Atul Subhash, 34, ended his life in his apartment in Marathahalli police station limits, leaving behind a 90-minute video and a 40-page-long death note, explaining how the harassment by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family was compelling him to end his life.

The development has sparked outrage and debate across the country about the rights of men and how the law views them in cases of divorce and child custody.

The PIL seeks directions to constitute an expert committee of retired judges, lawyers and eminent legal jurists headed by a former Supreme Court judge to review and reform the existing dowry and domestic violence laws and give suggestions to prevent their misuse.

Further, it said that directions should be issued that along with every marriage registration application, the list of articles/gifts/money given during the marriage should also be furnished with an affidavit and the record of the same should be enclosed with the marriage registration certificate.