/Walking the Tehran tightrope: How Khamenei’s funeral invite puts India in a delicate spot

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran on February 28 earlier this year.
The multi-day events are scheduled from July 4 to 9, 2026, and include the body lying in state in Tehran and burial in Mashhad.
The Indian government is currently weighing its response and carefully balancing its delicate diplomatic ties across a deeply divided region.
The invitation places New Delhi on a sensitive tightrope. India and Iran share ancient civilizational bonds and important strategic interests, yet a high-profile presence at the funeral could strain New Delhi’s growing partnerships with Israel, key Gulf states and already delicate relations with the United States.
Above the ceremonial courtesy, the invitation is a significant test of India’s strategic autonomy. New Delhi has long prided itself on maintaining independent relations with competing powers without fully aligning with any bloc, which was visible in the tense 2 months of war.
Here, New Delhi must carefully weigh ties with Iran against those with Israel, the US, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Iran remains crucial for India’s broader regional ambitions. The Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) offer vital connectivity to Central Asia and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.
Energy cooperation, though affected by sanctions and recent conflict, continues to matter for India’s energy security.
At the human level, many in India’s large Shia community and sections of the Muslim population have mourned Khamenei’s death, adding a domestic dimension to the decision. Yet the risks are equally real.
Israel, which stands as a key partner for India in defence, technology, and intelligence sharing, and any prominent Indian presence at the funeral will be noted closely in Tel Aviv, especially while tensions from the recent war linger.
India’s strategic partnership with the United States adds another layer, although the relations have been fragile since US President Donald Trump’s second term, which was visible during the recent outbreak of the 2026 Iran war. New Delhi will be cautious about any perception that it is moving closer to Iran at the expense of its wider geopolitical interests.
Strong economic links, energy imports, and the welfare of millions of Indian diaspora workers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE further demand a balanced approach.
In practice, India is expected to navigate this with pragmatism and restraint. Although official confirmations are still awaited, Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to attend in person, given his schedule and the sensitive optics.
Instead, officials are likely to send a senior but not a top-tier representative.
This approach allows India to show genuine respect to Iran and its people while avoiding strong geopolitical signalling.
Such a calibrated response reflects the human reality of diplomacy today: no country operates in isolation. Leaders and officials must constantly juggle economic needs, security concerns, historical friendships, and the aspirations of their citizens.
For India, this invitation is not just about protocol; it is about preserving space to pursue its interests in a region. How New Delhi ultimately responds will send a quiet but powerful message. It will show whether India can continue its long-standing policy of strategic autonomy in an increasingly polarised West Asia.
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