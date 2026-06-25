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  • /Walking the Tehran tightrope: How Khamenei’s funeral invite puts India in a delicate spot

Walking the Tehran tightrope: How Khamenei’s funeral invite puts India in a delicate spot

Iran remains crucial for India’s broader regional ambitions, yet a high-profile visit can have impact on its ties with key Gulf states and Israel.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Walking the Tehran tightrope: How Khamenei’s funeral invite puts India in a delicate spot
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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