Want Delhi students to become world's best professionals, responsible citizens: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Students of schools of Delhi will now be able to access the highest international standards of education that even the kids of the richest families of the country dream of. The Delhi Board of School Education signed an Agreement of Collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB) to adopt global best practices in the field of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment, on Wednesday. The collaboration with IB will be through direct intervention in 30 schools of Delhi Government during the session 2021-22 which are affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Digital press conference said, "Recently, we had formed the Delhi Board of School Education, every state has their own board, the centre has the central board. People used to undermine our vision for education in Delhi and thought we have started a state board just for the sake of it, but it is not so. Delhi Board of School Education has signed an Agreement of Collaboration with International Baccalaureate(IB), one of the highest regarded school boards across the globe."

*Pedagogy of the highest standards will be inculcated in the curriculum of DBSE schools in collaboration with IB: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

"The biggest schools of the world and the country where the richest of rich kids go to study dream of getting an affiliation of the IB, as their pedagogy is of the highest international standards. Across the world IB has collaborated with about 5,500 schools in 159 countries. They have collaborated with the governments of America, Canada, Spain, Japan and South Korea among other developed countries. I am very excited and delighted to see this MoU be signed between the Delhi Government’s Delhi Board of School Education and the International Baccalaureate. All the students coming to DBSE schools will get education of international standard. We have two kinds of education systems in our country, one for the rich - private schools, and the other for the poor - government schools. If anyone has money, means and resources with them, they send their children to the private schools. If they are poor and underprivileged, they send their children to the government schools. The quality of education in government schools used to be pretty bad, till yesteryears it used to be pretty bad in Delhi as well," he added.

*Delhi Government has heavily invested financially and in terms of commitment to improve the education system: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

CM Kejriwal further said, "In the last 6 years, the Delhi Government has invested very heavily both in terms of commitment and financial resources. In the last 6 years, we have invested very heavily in education and I am very happy that education in government schools has undergone a complete transformation. Not only has the infrastructure of the government schools improved considerably, but also we sent our teachers, principals and headmasters to various foreign universities and management institutions for training and, as a consequence, for the last few years the results of these government schools have also improved drastically and the children are doing very well. We were standing at a juncture where we had to improve what is being taught, how it is being taught and we had to prepare our children up to international standards. When it succeeds it will be a great model for the rest of our country and it will show a way for the rest of our country that we can provide the best quality of education to the most underprivileged of the people."

*Guidance of IB with whom even the best of the students of the country long to be guided by, affiliated to and associated with, will be available to the underprivileged students of Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

"Students of Delhi will now be able to get education of the highest standards in their schools. It is a massive opportunity. The kind of education which kids of the richest of the families dream of will be made accessible to the underprivileged students of Delhi. I am very happy that the knowledge and experience of the International Baccalaureate — a body such with whom even the best of the students of the country long to be guided by, affiliated to and associated with, will be available to the underprivileged students of Delhi; and perhaps it will be a unique experience for the IB also till now perhaps wherever the IB went all across the world, it always used to get the best of the students and the best of the schools. But now, through this agreement, the IB is becoming a knowledge partner with a government board. Now the Delhi Government and the IB will together get a chance to groom up underprivileged students to international standards. It is a dream come true for us," the CM said.

*Starting with 30 schools, but the number will be scaled up; private schools too can get affiliated to DBSE: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

"DBSE’s collaboration with the IB will translate into experts from foreign coming here to train the schools under the DBSE and improve their quality to international standards. We are starting out with 30 government schools, whose teachers will be trained by international experts and models for assessment of students will be developed by them. Under their guidance and assistance the schools will be inspected, verified, and certified and they will tell what the school lacks and how it can be improved. Gradually, more schools will be added to the program, even private schools can get affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education," he added.

*Big ray of hope coming from Delhi’s education system in the 75th year of Independence: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

"I am very delighted that in the 75th year of independence, a big ray of hope and optimism has arisen in Delhi that students of Delhi will be able to access international standards of education. Our students will be able to compete on international levels. The Delhi Government firmly believes that education is something that can truly transform the entire society and the entire country; quality education can in just one generation eradicate poverty. The more we invest in our children the more we invest in our future," the Chief Minister further said.

*Preparing global leaders, not just students who want degrees: Dy CM Manish Sisodia*

During the signing of the agreement, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The Delhi Government is signing a knowledge partnership agreement with the IB. The Chief Minister always emphasises on the fact that we don’t just want to see students pass and take their degrees, we want them to develop as country’s and the world’s best professionals who are responsible citizens who can give their everything for their family, country and society. The quality of these professionals should be top-notch and it is essential for us to prepare global leaders."

The agreement signing ceremony was presided over by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister in presence of Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary and senior officials of Delhi Government. IB was represented by Ms Stefanie Leong, Head of Development and Recognition, Asia-Pacific, International Baccalaureate online from Singapore and Mahesh Balakrishnan, IB-Manager Development and Recognition, India and Nepal.

As the President of the Delhi Board of School Education, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia authorised the Director of Education and DBSE Chairman Udit Prakash to sign the Agreement of Collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB). On behalf of IB, Mahesh Balakrishnan, IB-Manager Development and Recognition, India and Nepal signed the agreement while Ms. Ms. Stefanie Leong, Head of Development and Recognition, Asia-Pacific, IB joined online from Singapore.

Ms Stefanie Leong, Head of Development and Recognition, Asia-Pacific, International Baccalaureate, said, "This partnership entails that IB development workshops provide opportunities to engage in rich learning experiences for the school leaders and educators and serve as a tool to help schools meet professional requirements of the highest quality. IB education is designed to develop knowledgeable and caring young people who are dedicated to creating a better and more peaceful world."

The collaboration with IB will be through direct intervention in 30 schools of Delhi Government during the session 2021-22 which are affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). This will be scaled up subsequently.

*About the collaboration:*

Out of these 30 schools, 10 Sarvodaya schools (Classes Nursery-8) and 20 Schools of Specialized Excellence, SoSE (Classes 9-12). The nature of formal IB programs look as following:

a. In the 10 Sarvodaya Schools, Primary Years Program (PYP) will run for classes Nursery – 5 & Middle Years Program (MYP) will run for classes 6-8

b. In the 20 SoSEs, Middle Years Program (MYP) will run for classes 9-10 and Diploma Program (DP) and Careers Program (CP) will run for classes 11-12 from next year

The Head of Schools (HoS) and teachers in these schools will receive globally reputed training from IB experts.

More than 400 teachers in Sarvodaya schools and 250 teachers in SOSEs will be part of the professional development workshops by IB which will help in their capacity building and up-skilling.

About 15,000 students studying in these schools will benefit from the collaboration with IB.

The collaboration with IB entails following benefits to the DBSE schools:

a. Approaches to teaching and learning across its programmes through IB’s globally acclaimed educational programmes;

b. Assessments: Through access to the Programme Resource Center of IB, teachers will gain assessments best practices across IB programmes;

c. Teacher Training: Through IB professional development workshops required for schools implementing the IB programmes, educators are to undertake the workshops to help in their own professional goals and development;

d. School Programme readiness achieved through consultancy visit, the veriﬁcation visit, the evaluation visit and participation in IB Seminars and Conferences, and Programme network meetings to share knowledge and gain positive experiences;

e. Adoption of global best practices through IB programme implementation at schools, with impartial approach to school visits and curriculum reviews so to stay current.

Through the collaboration with IB, DBSE expects to extend the benefit of this partnership to all the schools under its ambit in the coming years.

