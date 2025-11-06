'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar

EAST CHAMPARAN: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the NDA aims to bring about a change in the system and remove corruption as the first phase of polling for 121 seats is underway in Bihar. Addressing a rally in East Champaran in support of NDA candidate from Kesaria constituency, JD(U)'s Shalini Mishra, the Defence Minister referred to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the announcement of the Bihar polls.

He said, "Women received Rs 10,000. Did anyone take away even one paisa from it? Could you have hoped to receive the full amount earlier? This is the change in the system. We want to bring about such a change in the system that the name of corruption is removed from politics in India. It is not a small thing that someone is running the government for 15-20 years and there are no allegations of corruption against him."

He said that Bihar is now marching on the path of progress. "Bihar has now accelerated its steps towards becoming a developed Bihar, and everyone acknowledges this. Prime Minister Modi has said that by 2047, we will make India a developed India, and until Bihar becomes a developed Bihar, the dream of a developed India cannot be realised either," the senior BJP leader said.

Kesaria seat will undergo polling in the second phase of the elections on November 11. JD(U)'s sitting MLA Shalini Mishra is contesting against Vikassheel Insaan Party's (VIP) Varun Vijay. The voter turnout in Bihar for the first phase of assembly elections stands at 53.77 per cent, as of 3:00 PM, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 59.82 per cent, followed by Muzaffarur at 58.40 per cent and Gopalganj at 58.17 per cent. Patna district continues to record a slow-moving voter turnout among all districts at 48.69 per cent. Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 57.39 per cent, followed by Madhepura, which recorded a voter turnout of 55.96 per cent.

The election results will be announced on November 14. While in 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.