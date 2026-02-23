Want to see 500 year old preserved 'Mummy in India', then visit THIS Himalayan village...

Tucked away in the stark, windswept heights of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley lies a tiny village that has captured the imagination of travellers, historians, and spiritual seekers alike. Gue, perched at nearly 10,000 feet near the India-China border, is home to one of the country’s most extraordinary heritage treasures: a naturally preserved mummy believed to be more than 500 years old, confirmed by an official report from the Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP), Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Far from the crowded tourist hubs of Manali or Shimla, Gue offers a rare blend of rugged Himalayan beauty and historical intrigue. Situated around 40 kilometres from the ancient Tabo Monastery, the village has become a must-see stop for those exploring Spiti’s cultural circuit. But it is the mummy of a Buddhist monk, preserved in astonishing detail, that truly sets Gue apart.

The Mysterious Monk of Gue

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The mummy is said to be that of Sangha Tenzin, a 15th-century Buddhist monk. Carbon dating estimates the remains to be approximately 1475 years old, making the mummy over 500 years old. What makes it exceptional is that, unlike Egyptian mummies, it was not embalmed artificially. Instead, the region’s dry climate, high altitude, and freezing winters are believed to have naturally preserved the body.

The monk’s body is seated in a meditation pose, with hair and teeth remarkably intact, a rare sight among mummies worldwide. Today, the remains are displayed in a shrine under glass to protect them from decay, creating a solemn and humbling experience for visitors.

Unearthed by nature and time

The mummy was not always visible to the public. Local accounts suggest it was first discovered after a major earthquake in 1975, which unearthed the monk’s tomb. Later, in the early 2000s, road construction by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials brought the remains further into public attention. The local administration and villagers then collaborated to construct a simple, temple-like structure to safeguard the monk.

Legends of self-mummification

Local folklore adds an air of mysticism to the story. It is believed that Sangha Tenzin practised a rare form of prolonged meditation that may have led to self-mummification, a tradition found in some Buddhist cultures. While this has not been scientifically confirmed, villagers and pilgrims maintain the legend, saying the monk devoted his life to spiritual practice and protection against calamities.

A unique attraction in India

While India boasts countless ancient monuments, temples, and fossils, Gue’s mummy is truly one-of-a-kind. Visitors arrive in a modest setting, no crowds, no ticket counters, and encounter a 500-year-old relic amid the raw Himalayan landscape. The barren mountains, dramatic valleys, and winding roads make reaching Gue a journey in itself, rewarding travellers with an intimate encounter with history.

Beyond the Mummy

Gue offers more than just the mummy. Visitors can explore traditional Himalayan village life, with mud-brick homes, fluttering prayer flags, and breathtaking mountain vistas. The nearby Tabo Monastery, often called the “Ajanta of the Himalayas,” dates back to 996 CE and houses ancient murals and Buddhist artworks. Together, Gue and Tabo provide a deep dive into Spiti’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Adventure seekers will also enjoy the rugged drive through the cold desert terrain, making the journey as memorable as the destination.

Local authorities emphasise the importance of preserving the mummy and request visitors to maintain silence and avoid flash photography. This ensures the protection of a cultural treasure that has survived centuries, offering both a glimpse into the past and a profound spiritual experience.

Gue is more than a remote Himalayan village; it is a living window into India’s rich history, spiritual traditions, and enduring mysteries.