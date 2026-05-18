‘Want to stay on the map or become history?’ Why Army chief issues stern warning to Pakistan

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has warned Pakistan that it will have to decide whether it wants to stay part of geography or end up as history if it continues to support terrorism. He made the statement at the Manekshaw Centre during an event on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

He said Pakistan must change its approach and stop sheltering terrorists if it wants stability in the region. The Army chief also made it clear that India’s position on terrorism is firm and will not change under pressure.

Operation Sindoor and the background

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Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 last year after the deadly terror attack in Jammu Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Indian forces carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Several terror camps were destroyed during these strikes.

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Following the operation, Pakistan also responded with attacks, which were met with counter strikes from the Indian side. The exchange continued for around 88 hours before both sides reached an understanding on May 10. Indian officials have described the military offensive as an example of the country’s counter-terror approach.

Warning repeated after one year

General Dwivedi said Pakistan now faces a clear choice between peace and development or continuing support for terrorism. He added that India wants peace in the region but will not hesitate to respond strongly if terrorism continues.

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He also pointed out that any situation similar to last year would be handled with an even stronger response from the Indian Armed Forces. His comments were seen as an indication that India’s defence readiness has only increased since Operation Sindoor.

Armed forces on full alert

The Army chief said the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for any situation. He added that if required, the response in future will be faster and stronger than before. He referred to the coordination between the Army, the Navy and the Air Force during the operation, saying it showed strong joint capability.

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India continues to follow a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, and the armed forces are prepared to deal with any threat at any level.

Why this warning carries weight

The timing of the statement adds weight, coming soon after the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. It sends a message that India’s security approach has not softened and that the country continues to take a firm stand against cross-border terrorism.

The Army chief’s remarks also highlight India’s broader policy direction, where support for terrorism is expected to face pressure across diplomatic, economic and military fronts.

General Dwivedi’s message summed up India’s position in clear terms, stating that the country wants peace but will not accept terrorism in any form.