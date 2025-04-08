Want To Visit New Pamban Bridge? Indian Railways Announces 28 New Trains

Indian Railways New Trains To Pamban Bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge on April 6. The bridge is a standing testament to India's technological prowess as it is the country's first vertical lift bridge. Now, the Indian Railways has brought good news for passengers and tourists who want to see the technological marvel. The Indian Railways has reportedly announced 28 trains connecting Rameswaram Island to various parts of the country. These trains will pass through the new Pamban bridge, thus delivering a goosebumps-like experience.

On April 6, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Rail Bridge and flagged off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service.

The Rameswaram railway station, which falls under the Southern Railway zone, will benefit significantly from this new infrastructure. To mark the occasion, Indian Railways has announced the operation of 28 special trains from 11 cities, including Ayodhya Cantt, Banaras, Bhubaneswar, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Tirupati, Chennai Egmore, Coimbatore, Okha, Kanyakumari, Madurai, and Firozpur Cantt.

List of Trains Passing Through Pamban Bridge As Announced By Indian Railways:

Train number 16850 Rameswaram to Tiruchchirappalli Junction Express

Train number 16849 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16780 Rameswaram to Tirupati Express

Train number 16779 Tirupati to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16752 Rameswaram to Chennai Egmore Express

Train number 16751 Chennai Egmore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16617 Rameswaram to Coimbatore Express

Train number 16618 Coimbatore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 16733 Rameswaram to Okha Express

Train number 16734 Okha to Rameswaram Express

Train number 22613 Rameswaram to Ayodhya Cantt Shradda Express

Train number 22614 Ayodhya Cantt to Rameswaram Shradda Express

Train number 22535 Rameswaram to Banaras Express

Train number 22536 Banaras to Rameswaram Express

Train number 20850 Rameswaram to Bhubaneswar Express

Train number 20849 Bhubaneswar to Rameswaram Express

Train number 22662 Rameswaram to Chennai Egmore Express

Train number 22661 Chennai Egmore to Rameswaram Express

Train number 22621 Rameswaram to Kanyakumari Superfast Express

Train number 22622 Kanyakumari to Rameswaram Superfast Express

Train number 20497 Rameswaram to Firozpur Cantt Humsafar Express

Train number 20498 Firozpur Cantt to Rameswaram Humsafar Express

Train number 56712 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56711 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger

Train number 56714 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56713 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger

Train number 56716 Rameswaram to Madurai Passenger

Train number 56715 Madurai to Rameswaram Passenger

The Bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. It is built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. It is 2.08 km in length and features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating the smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations. Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.