'Wanted To See Their Love': Bihar Man Stages Mock Funeral To Test Public’s Affection

In a remarkable and unusual event from Konchi village, Gaya district, Bihar, 74-year-old former Air Force soldier Mohan Lal staged his own funeral to see the affection people would show him.

Mohan Lal lay on a decorated bier and arrived at the local crematorium, complete with traditional rituals and emotional songs. Word of the event spread quickly, drawing hundreds of villagers to witness the unique procession.

When the ceremony reached its peak, Mohan Lal got up, leaving everyone astonished. A symbolic effigy was then burned, followed by a community feast.

Explaining his unusual act, Mohan Lal said, “After death, people carry the bier, but I wanted to see it myself and know how much respect and affection people give me.” The incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing widespread attention for its quirky and emotional twist.

He wore a white shroud, laid down in a coffin, and even arranged for people to carry his “arthi”… pic.twitter.com/ztyw1ql0dt — Abbasi (@MohammedAbbasi) October 14, 2025



Villagers Praise Mohan Lal For community Work

Locals also praise Mohan Lal for his social contributions. Observing difficulties during cremations in the rainy season, he recently built a well-equipped crematorium in the village at his own expense.

Mohan Lal lost his wife, Jeevan Jyoti, 14 years ago. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

When A Man “Woke Up” On The Cremation Pyre

In a shocking incident from Rajasthan in 2024, a 25-year-old man, Rohitash, who was deaf and mute, was mistakenly declared dead by doctors at Bhagwan Das Khaitan (BDK) government hospital in Jhunjhunu. He was then sent to the mortuary and kept in a deep freezer for two hours before being taken to the cremation ground.

Miraculously, Rohitash regained consciousness on the pyre but later died while undergoing treatment in a Jaipur hospital. Following the incident, the doctors involved were suspended, raising serious questions about medical negligence and protocols in the hospital.

During his last rites in the evening, Rohitash suddenly began breathing and moved his body just moments before the funeral pyre was about to be lit.