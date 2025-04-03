AIMIM Chief Owaisi Tears Up Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha In Symbolic Protest — VIDEO

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: In a symbolic protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha late Thursday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday night tore a copy of the legislation in the Lower House.

Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, the Hyderabad MP cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi while he was in South Africa. He said if one reads history, one would find what Mahatma Gandhi had said about the laws of white South Africa. "Mahatma Gandhi had said 'My conscience doesn't accept this' and he tore it up," Owaisi said.

"Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques. I condemn this, and I request you to accept the 10 amendments," Owaisi said.

Criticizing the Bill, he said it is going to curb the rights of Muslims. Meanwhile, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the the Lok Sabha after a debate, lasting over 12 hours. The marathon debate over the bill in the Lower House saw the BJP-led NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes—288 in favour and 232 against. According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

A centralized portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency. The bill proposes that practicing Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to the Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules. It stipulates that women must receive their inheritance before the Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

The bill proposes that an officer above the rank of collector investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. It also proposes that non-Muslim members be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.