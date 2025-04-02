Waqf Bill 2024: Mehbooba Mufti Criticises Bill, Urges Hindus Of Country To Raise Voice Against Targeting Of Muslims

Waqf Amendment Bill: Expressing grave concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, former Jammu And Kashmir CM and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti asserted that for the past decade, Muslims in India have faced increasing persecution, including the demolition of mosques, lynching incidents, and encroachments on graveyards.

Mufti attributed these actions to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the Hindu majority to take a stand against such injustices. "This is a country that belongs to all its citizens, regardless of their faith," the PDP chief said. "We must uphold the values of Gandhi and ensure that our nation is governed by the Constitution," she further stated.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering from the Opposition.

An eight-hour discussion on the bill, subject to an increase, is scheduled. The opposition claimed that the Centre is "bulldozing the legislation" as it alleged to not have been given the time for amendments since the bill was brought to the notice of the House.

Highlighting the alarming trend of communal discord, Mufti warned against allowing India to mirror nations like Myanmar, where authoritarian regimes have led to widespread oppression. She drew parallels between the current plight of Muslims and the historical injustices faced by Kashmiri Pandits, calling for collective action to protect the rights and dignity of all communities.

"The BJP is breaking this country apart," Mufti asserted. "It is imperative for the people of India to unite and resist these divisive tactics if we wish to preserve the fabric of our nation." She also called Hindus to raise their voice against this bill and stop BJP to divide this country.

The Union government first announced the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Tuesday, revealing that the Bill would be tabled in the Lok Sabha shortly after the Question Hour. The Bill will be followed by a detailed debate lasting up to eight hours.

This Bill builds on the 2024 Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, which were introduced with similar objectives to improve the functioning of the Waqf Board and address ongoing management issues. The government is hopeful that the amendments in legislation will pass with wide support across the political spectrum.