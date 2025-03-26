Waqf Bill Protest, Iftari And Saugat-e-Modi: How BJP-Led NDA, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Are Wooing Muslim Voters In Bihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a political storm, with protests erupting from Delhi to Patna. Muslim organizations, which have long been accused of encroaching on land in the name of Waqf, are now fiercely opposing the bill, fearing a financial setback to Waqf boards.

In Patna, a massive protest was held today by various Muslim groups against the bill. The demonstration saw participation from opposition leaders, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The motive behind the opposition’s involvement is clear—to consolidate Bihar’s 17% Muslim vote bank. However, JD(U) countered this strategy with QR code posters highlighting the state's past under RJD rule.

In Today's DNA, Zee News has analysed the Muslim Vote Politics In Bihar

Muslim organizations took to the streets in Patna, vowing to resist the Waqf Bill at any cost. The All India Muslim Law Board, which led the protest in Gardanibagh, demanded an immediate withdrawal of the amendment. This protest follows a similar demonstration in Delhi on March 17, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar now being the primary target of the agitation.

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive stance comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year, where Muslim votes will play a crucial role. To strengthen its Muslim support, the RJD has openly backed the protests, with Lalu Yadav himself joining the demonstration to send a strong message that his party stands firmly with the community.

Meanwhile, JD(U), which supports the Waqf Bill, is using this issue to counter the opposition’s bid to secure Muslim votes. The BJP is distributing Saugat-e-Modi kits to 32 lakhs poor Muslim families to help them celebrate Eid. Under this campaign, the Saugat-e-Modi kits have already reached Bihar for distribution. The NDA and the Mahagathnandhar are also holding Iftar parties to woo Muslims.

Out of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats, 47 have a Muslim population of over 50%, while 11 seats have around 40% Muslim voters—making them decisive in electoral battles.

Sensing the political significance of these protests, JD(U) has reintroduced its old tactic of attacking RJD over "Jungle Raj" by circulating QR codes that link to the party’s past record.

With both sides using the Waqf Bill as a battleground for political dominance, Bihar’s political landscape is set for further turmoil as the assembly elections approach.