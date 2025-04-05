Waqf Bill Protest Rocks Kolkata, Streets Blocked At Park Circus

While the rest of the country remained largely peaceful after the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament, protests broke out in Kolkata on Friday. The demonstrations took place at Park Circus, a prominent area in the city, where thousands gathered following Friday prayers.

Eyewitnesses estimated a crowd of nearly 5,000 to 6,000 people. Many of them were seen wearing bandages and shouting slogans against the Waqf Bill. The protest was held under police supervision, and despite aggressive slogans, law enforcement did not intervene.

Interestingly, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—where similar protests were expected—remained calm, West Bengal saw a large public gathering.

While police allowed the Waqf Bill protest to proceed, they had earlier denied permission for a Ram Navami tableau in Kolkata. Organisers had to approach the court to receive clearance for the religious procession.

Opposition leaders, including BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, have alleged double standards by the state government. "It is our constitutional right to celebrate religious festivals," Adhikari said, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of minority appeasement.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said she respects all religions. However, critics argue that her actions often contradict her statements—pointing to past incidents like the Durga idol immersion ban during Muharram and restrictions on Ram Navami celebrations.

Despite the ban, no Hindu groups blocked roads or turned violent. Instead, they took the legal route to assert their rights. In contrast, the police provided protection to protesters opposing the Waqf Bill who blocked roads and raised incendiary slogans.

The issue continues to stir political and communal debate in West Bengal, with the opposition accusing the state government of selective enforcement of law and order.