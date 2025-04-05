Waqf Bill Targets Muslims, Now, Sets Precedent For Other Communities: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a snatching attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that after the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament, the focus has now shifted to Catholic Church land.

Congress leader shared a post on microblogging site X, stating that while the Waqf Bill targets Muslims, now, it sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.

"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future," the post read.

Gandhi further criticised the RSS for shifting its focus to Christians after the passage of the Waqf Bill, stating, "It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians. The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks - and it is our collective duty to defend it."