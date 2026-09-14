Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Waqf Board’s ban on Tahari and bird feeding inside shrines sparks outrage in Kashmir

Waqf Board’s ban on Tahari and bird feeding inside shrines sparks outrage in Kashmir

Devotees and common people have described the move as direct interference in age-old faith practices that have been carried on for centuries at the region’s revered dargahs and khanqahs.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
Waqf Board’s ban on Tahari and bird feeding inside shrines sparks outrage in Kashmir

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is after fresh injury, Asian Games in doubt
2
3
4
5