Waqf Law Comes Into Force: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Act On Apr 15; Centre Files Caveat

The Waqf Amendment Act came into effect after the Presidential nod while attracting widespread protest across the country. Several organisations and political leaders have challenged the Act in the Supreme Court while calling for an urgent hearing. The top court is likely to hear the matter on April 15. The batch of pleas filed in the SC have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both houses.

However, the Union government has filed a caveat in the top court saying that no order should be passed without hearing its side in the matter. A Government notification, in the meantime, said Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week, comes into force on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly enacted law.

On April 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to consider listing the petitions.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.