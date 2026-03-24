'Several Indians stranded on ships near Strait of Hormuz, matter of concern': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi adressed the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing West Asia tensions and war between US-Israel-Iran on Tuesday.

Outlining India's stance on the crisis, PM Modi stressed on disruption in global oil and energy supply affected by the closure of the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to before the house PM Modi said, "It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected."

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PM Modi noted that numerous Indians remain stranded on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, raising serious concerns for the central government.

He emphasised that protecting Indian lives amid the Gulf War remains the government's utmost priority.

He highlighted that the government has taken steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens amid the current situation.

Speaking about the large presence of the Indian Diaspora in the Gulf, PM said, “around 3 lakh 75 thousand Indian nationals have returned safely since the beginning of the war.”

"About 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Safeguarding their life and livelihoods is a matter of great concern for India. Several ships are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Indian crew members are stuck on those ships in large numbers. This too is a cause of major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is important that India's Upper House sends out a united voice of peace and dialogue," said PM Modi.

PM Modi outlined the government's swift actions to protect Indian nationals, assuring the Lok Sabha that all citizens in conflict-hit countries have received essential aid since the war began.

"Those who are injured are getting top medical care, and in these tough times, we're supporting bereaved families," he stated.

The war in West Asia has triggered a massive energy crisis around the globe, including in India, said PM Modi.

He also stated that earlier India imported oil from 27 countries, but steps are being undertaken to reduce the dependency on other nations.

















