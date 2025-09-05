‘War Didn’t Finish On May 10, It Continued For Long’: Gen Upendra Dwivedi On Operation Sindoor

The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday released ‘Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan’, a book authored by Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The book chronicles India’s decisive multi-domain operation across the Line of Control (LoC) earlier this year. Speaking at the launch, Gen Dwivedi stressed that the operation was not limited to its widely recognised 88-hour span.

“You may be thinking the war finished on 10th May. No. It continued for a long time because so many decisions had to be made. When to start, when to stop, how much to apply in terms of time, space, and resources… all these things were under constant discussion,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He revealed that the Army consulted extensively with veterans on April 22-23 to weigh multiple strategic options. “I spoke to many veterans on August 22-23. Many of them presented brilliant ideas, but they had to be clubbed in a manner that suited national interest. Every action, every deliberate non-action had long-term implications,” the Army Chief noted.

Reflecting on the synergy during the operation, he remarked, “The Indian Army moved like a rhythmic wave. In those 88 hours, everybody was synergised and knew their orders.”

Gen Dwivedi underscored that the book was more than a military account.

“It’s not just a narrative of a military operation, but a tribute to the courage, professionalism, and unyielding spirit of the Indian Army and the nation,” he said.

He also pointed to the overlooked significance of the LoC battles.

“We have become so accustomed to this kind of conflict that we often fail to realise its relevance — the emotions, losses, gains, and challenges involved. And as you are aware, when the list came out from the opposite side on how many are given the posthumous awards, I can say that most of the credit should go to the Line of Control (LoC).”

The book seeks to document these untold aspects, preserving the lessons and spirit of Operation Sindoor for posterity.