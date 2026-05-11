‘War in West Asia a major crisis of decade’: PM Modi urges for ‘Vocal for Local’ amid Global uncertainty

After urging citizens to reduce use of fuels, opt for Work from home and avoide purchasing gold for an year from Hyderabad on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world has been continuously passing through unstable circumstances over the past few years and the circumstances created by the West Asia conflict is one of the major crises of the decade, on Monday again urging citizens to reduce spending on products that come from abroad and follow "vocal for local" mantra.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted in view of the West Asia conflict.

The PM said the circumstances created by the West Asia conflict are one of the ‘major crises of this decade,’ and just as the country overcame the challenge of COVID, it will get through this crisis as well.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce the use of imported goods and avoid unnecessary dependence on foreign products, noting that India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange every year on imports.

“Over the past few years, the world has been passing through continuous instability, first the COVID crisis, then global economic challenges, and now rising tensions in West Asia. The impact of these situations is being felt across the world, and India is no exception,” he said.

“If the COVID pandemic was the biggest crisis of this century, the situation arising from the war in West Asia is one of the major crises of this decade. Just as we collectively overcame the challenge of COVID, we will surely overcome this crisis as well. The government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on the people of the country remains minimal,” PM Modi added.

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which started on February 28, has caused disruptions in global energy supply chains.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should… pic.twitter.com/85GGOgBh2W — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

PM Modi said in earlier decades, too, whenever the nation went through a major crisis, the government made an appeal, and citizens always fulfilled their duty with sincerity.

"Even in the earlier decades, whenever the country has gone through war or any other major crisis, every citizen has fulfilled their responsibility in the same way in response to the government's appeal. Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources. India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi’s appeal to reduce gold purchases can help save forex reserves: Experts

"At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted. Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange," he added.

PM Modi had made a similar appeal in his speech in Telangana on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)



