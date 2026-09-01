Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /War of gheraos: BJP, National Conference to protest against each-other tomorrow

War of gheraos: BJP, National Conference to protest against each-other tomorrow

National Conference has also decided not to remain on the defensive. In a stunning and simultaneous counteroffensive, the NC will launch twin gheraos of the BJP’s headquarters—one in Jammu and the other in Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
War of gheraos: BJP, National Conference to protest against each-other tomorrow
Image Credit: X/NC

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Surprise frisking, checkpoints intensify across Kashmir amid high alert over terror movement
2
3
4
5