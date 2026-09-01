/War of gheraos: BJP, National Conference to protest against each-other tomorrow

The political battlefield of Jammu and Kashmir will explode into open confrontation as two bitter rivals lock horns in a high-stakes war of gheraos that threatens to paralyze the region’s power centers tomorrow. The Bharatiya Janata Party will throw down its full strength to besiege the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar—a planned and dramatic attack aimed at cornering the National Conference-led government.
Party leaders accuse the ruling alliance of a complete collapse of governance since assuming power. They allege that unemployment has soared, electoral promises have been shattered, and the administration has sunk into disarray. BJP alleges the ruling party National Conference has failed the people on every front, and tomorrow the party will demand accountability right from the center of Srinagar, Lal Chowk.
On the other hand, the National Conference has also decided not to remain on the defensive. In a stunning and simultaneous counteroffensive, the NC will launch twin gheraos of the BJP’s headquarters—one in Jammu and the other in Kashmir.
Party cadres will surround the BJP offices with equal fury, accusing the saffron party of betraying the people on fundamental issues: the still-unfulfilled promise of restoring full statehood, the deliberate delay in approving the reservation policy, and the historic injustice of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
“You dare speak of governance while sitting on the ruins of our dignity?” the National Conference will effectively demand. “First answer for the promises you made and the rights you snatched away,” a National Conference leader said.
What began as a one-sided charge by the BJP will, by tomorrow, transform into an open political war of attrition.
Two powerful forces, two competing narratives, and one Union Territory will find themselves trapped in the crossfire of competing sieges. The streets of both Jammu and Kashmir will become the stage for a fierce showdown. Who will blink first and who will seize the narrative of justice, governance, and broken promises will be the question hanging heavy over the Valley as the war of gheraos erupts.
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