Warning To Pakistan? FATF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Sharp Message Against...

In a stern message against terrorism, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists. The FATF, an intergovernmental organization to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, said that the attack could not have taken place without funding.

"Terrorist attacks kill, maim and inspire fear around the world. The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters," said the FATF in a statement.

The FATF said that terrorism continues to threaten societies and citizens across the world. It added that FATF is functional over 200 jurisdictions within its Global Network to build and enhance their counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) measures including through the strategic use of financial intelligence.

Quoting its president, the FATF said, “No single company, authority, or country can combat this challenge alone. We must be unified against the scourge of global terrorism. Because terrorists need to succeed only once to achieve their goal, while we have to succeed every time to prevent it.”

The FATF has been working for 10 years to help countries stay ahead of terrorist financing risk – for example relating to abuse of social media, crowdfunding, and virtual assets, it said. "To improve this picture, the FATF will soon release a comprehensive analysis of terrorist financing, compiling cases provided by our Global Network," said the FATF.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 26, a group of five Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir targeting tourists. They killed 26 of them after asking for their religion and forcing them to recite Kalma, an Islamic verse. Following the attack, India and Pakistan further downgraded their ties and even India suspended the famous Indus Water Treaty.

Fallout - Operation Sindoor

To avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a precision strike on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 6-7. However, Pakistan then targeted civilian areas in India and in retaliation, Indian armed forces struck 11 Pakistani air bases, forcing Islamabad to beg for a ceasefire.