Warning To Pakistan? In Hindi-Heartland Bihar, PM Modi Switches To English For Message To World Against Terrorism

Pahalgam Terror Attack: With India grieving the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and the world expressing their condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stern message to Pakistan, terrorists and the world that India won't bow down to terrorism. Addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers responsible for the attack in Pahalgam. PM Modi said that the punishment will be 'beyond their imagination'.

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," Modi said.

India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers.



We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.



India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/sV3zk8gM94 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2025

Prime Minister Modi, in his first public remarks after the terror attack in Baisaran in Pahalgam that left at least 26 persons dead on Tuesday, said that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times," the Prime Minister said in his brief remarks in English.

Modi asserted that the terrorists who carried out the attack and its planners will be 'punished beyond their imagination'. He said the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India.

Tensions are soaring between India and Pakistan with the two nations taking measures against each other. While India has suspended the Indus water treaty and SAARC visas for Pakistanis, Islamabad has shut its airspace for India while also suspending third-party trade connecting India.