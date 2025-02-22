‘USAID Was Allowed In Good Faith...’: Jaishankar On Alleged Voter Turnout Fund

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concerns over reports from the United States that millions of dollars were allegedly sent to India to influence elections. The issue was first raised by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that $21 million was allocated for ‘voter turnout’ in India after he took over from former President Joe Biden.

Jaishankar said the government is looking into the allegations that millions of dollars were sent from the US to influence elections in India, calling the claims ‘concerning and worrisome.’

Speaking at the 12th International Health Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar stressed that USAID was permitted to operate in India in good faith. However, he noted that the latest allegations indicate "some activities may have been conducted in bad faith."

“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning. I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out...USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” EAM said.

Jaishankar’s remarks came as the BJP demanded an investigation into the alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and 'kickbacks.'

Meanwhile, at a weekly briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the US administration’s information on the alleged funding ‘deeply troubling,’ raising concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. He said relevant agencies were examining the matter but added that it was too early to make a public statement.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the $21 million allocation, calling it a ‘kickback scheme.’

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other financial and security agencies have begun initial investigations to identify Indian individuals and organizations that may have acted as intermediaries for the now-scrapped USAID funding, news agency IANS reported. Sources said non-profits, social workers, media firms, and business entities are under scrutiny for alleged violations of anti-money laundering laws in what is being described as a transnational conspiracy.

(With ANI inputs)