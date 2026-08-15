/Was ‘Jana Gana Mana’ written for British king George V? The 1911 secret behind India’s national anthem

New Delhi: Millions of Indians know Jana Gana Mana as the country’s national anthem, a song heard at schools, Parliament, sporting events and official ceremonies. Its words are part of everyday public life in India. It symbolises the country’s unity and national identity across generations.
But there is a question that has followed the anthem for more than a century: did Rabindranath Tagore write it to praise King George V?
The claim has survived largely because of the circumstances surrounding the song’s first public performance in December 1911. The story begins in 1911, when Tagore wrote “Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata”, a Bengali composition whose first stanza would eventually become independent India’s national anthem. He also set the composition to music.
It was first sung on December 27, 1911, at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress. The occasion was only weeks after King George V had arrived in India for the Delhi Durbar, where he was proclaimed Emperor of India. That timing would later fuel the suspicion that Tagore had written the song for the British monarch.
The confusion was not entirely without context. British and Anglo-Indian newspapers reported the December 1911 performance as a song composed in honour of the Emperor. The Statesman, for instance, described Tagore as having sung a song specially composed to welcome the Emperor.
But reports in the Indian press distinguished Tagore’s composition from a separate song that was actually sung in praise of George V. The official Congress account also recorded that a patriotic song by him was followed by a resolution expressing loyalty to the King, after which a separate song welcoming George V and Queen Mary was performed.
That distinction is important. The Congress session was held when the British monarch was receiving public attention. Two different songs were therefore remembered together, helping create the impression that Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana was a royal tribute.
However, the controversy did not disappear.
More than two decades later, he addressed the allegation.
In a 1937 letter to his close associate Pulin Bihari Sen, he explained that a senior official in the British administration, who was also his friend, had asked him to write a song welcoming the Emperor.
The request, he said, had left him disturbed. He responded by composing “Jana Gana Mana” in praise of the “Bharata Bhagya Vidhata” (the dispenser of India’s destiny).
Tagore's explanation left little room for ambiguity. He said that this eternal guide, who had guided India's journey through ages of rise and fall, could not be George V, George VI or any other George.
He returned to the issue again in 1939, rejecting what he considered an absurd interpretation of the poem.
The significance of the clarification is also visible in the poem itself. Tagore's “Bharata Bhagya Vidhata” is not simply a song about a contemporary ruler. Its imagery invokes an eternal guide and a force that transcends any individual monarch.
Noted historian Amartya Sen has examined the controversy around the national anthem, but his analysis should not be taken to mean that he established Tagore had written the anthem for George V.
Sen has written about Tagore's opposition to imperialism and his complicated relationship with the British. His writings also look at the circumstances in which Jana Gana Mana was first performed and the controversy that followed.
The stronger claim that “Adhinayaka” or “Bharata Bhagya Vidhata” refers to George V is precisely what Tagore himself rejected.
Historian Rudrangshu Mukherjee in his book ‘Song of India’ too dismisses the George V explanation as a canard. His reading of Tagore's writings places the composition within the poet's idea of India as a civilisation held together by diversity, plurality and an underlying unity.
What makes the journey of Jana Gana Mana remarkable is that Tagore did not write it as a national anthem in the form in which Indians know it today.
The original composition had five stanzas. Independent India eventually adopted only its first stanza as the national anthem.
The Constituent Assembly formally adopted Jana Gana Mana on January 24, 1950. President-elect Rajendra Prasad announced that the composition consisting of its words and music would be India's national anthem, while Vande Mataram, which had played a historic role in the freedom struggle, would receive equal honour as the national song.
That decision gave a song written nearly four decades earlier a new place in the life of a free country.
When Subhas Chandra Bose established the Provisional Government of Free India in Southeast Asia, Tagore's composition found another life.
He and his associates adapted “Jana Gana Mana” into a Hindustani version known as Subh Sukh Chain for the Azad Hind government. The lyrics were prepared by Captain Abid Hasan Safrani and Mumtaz Hussain, while Captain Ram Singh Thakuri worked on the music. The song became the national anthem of the Provisional Government of Free India.
Bose wanted a song that could talk to Indians across linguistic and religious backgrounds. The Sanskritised Bengali of Tagore's original was therefore adapted into Hindustani, while retaining its foundation in Jana Gana Mana.
So the same composition that some had tried to portray as a tribute to a British emperor decades later had become part of the musical identity of a government fighting British rule.
Perhaps that is what makes the old George V theory so striking. In 1911, the song appeared at a Congress session held during the British monarch's visit to India. That coincidence allowed an interpretation to take root that Tagore later went out of his way to reject.
However, by the 1940s, a version based on the same composition was being used by Bose's Azad Hind movement. And in 1950, the first stanza became the national anthem of a sovereign India.
The historical record does not support the claim that Tagore wrote Jana Gana Mana as a song praising George V. The timing of its first performance explains why the allegation arose, but his 1937 explanation and later historical scholarship point in a different direction.
More than a century after it was first sung in Calcutta, Jana Gana Mana has outlived the empire whose monarch was once mistakenly associated with its creation.
What began as Tagore’s reflection on India’s destiny became the anthem of an independent India, giving the song a far more complex and fascinating history than the old George V claim suggests.
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