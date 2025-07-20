Was Kirana Hills targeted? Satellite Imagery Sparks Fresh Speculation After Operation Sindoor
Fresh satellite images analysed by a leading geo-intelligence expert have reignited speculation over whether Kirana Hills, a highly sensitive facility linked to Pakistan’s nuclear programme, was targeted during India’s Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
Imagery update from Google Earth of the Sargodha region, Pakistan, captured in June 2025, shows -
1 - the impact location of India's strike on Kirana Hills in May 2025
2 - repaired runways at Sargodha airbase post India's strikes in May 2025 pic.twitter.com/BLOXYB9fKP— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) July 18, 2025
