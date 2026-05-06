Was TVK's victory already planned? Vijay's number plate in GOAT movie goes viral

Long before Tamil Nadu went to the polls, a number plate in a film had already made the prediction. A short clip from Vijay's 2024 blockbuster The Greatest of All Time has gone viral this week, showing the actor-turned-politician driving a car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. The film was released just months after Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024. At the time, it seemed like a detail only the keenest eye would notice. Today, with TVK emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu's assembly elections, it reads rather differently.

Social media has responded with predictable enthusiasm. "Confidence of Vijay Thalapathi was unreal," wrote one user. Another posted, "Nobody would have thought that one day a reel would become a reality." Others were more measured, calling it a coincidence. Whatever the truth, the timing is difficult to ignore.

The Numbers Game

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TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, a historic debut for a party that did not exist two years ago, but ten seats short of the 118 needed for a majority. With no single party clearing that bar, Tamil Nadu has entered a period of political uncertainty and active negotiation.

Also Read: 'Backstabber': DMK slams Congress over possible alliance with Vijay's TVK

Vijay's party has wasted no time. TVK has approached Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, staking its claim to form the government and seeking a two-week window to prove its majority on the floor of the house. Attention has now shifted to which parties and independents might extend support to bridge the gap.

Congress Keeps Its Options Open

Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar suggested the party was watching the situation closely. "People have voted for change. Youth and women, in particular, have supported the TVK in large numbers. We respect the people's verdict," he said. He added that a detailed report on the election outcome had been submitted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K C Venugopal, with the party's next course of action to be decided collectively by the leadership.

Chodankar also signalled openness to extending support if circumstances required it. "Once the TVK elects its legislature party leader, they can approach us. No one should underestimate the TVK," he said.

All eyes are now on the Governor's response and the political alignments taking shape behind closed doors, alignments that will determine whether the number plate in that film turns out to be prophecy or coincidence.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Why Vijay's TVK is looking to onboard AIADMK after getting Congress support

(With IANS inputs)