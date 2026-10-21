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Washington-New Delhi ‘pretty close’ to signing a ‘different kind of deal': Trump on India-US trade agreement

US President Donald Trump said Washington and New Delhi were close to finalising a trade agreement, describing the proposed deal as different from previous arrangements, but offered no details on its terms or timeline.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Washington-New Delhi ‘pretty close’ to signing a ‘different kind of deal': Trump on India-US trade agreement
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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