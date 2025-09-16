Amid the trade negotiations going on between India and the United States, Washington has once again adopted a hardline stance. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned that India could risk losing its access to the American market if it refuses to purchase corn grown in the US. His remarks come despite President Donald Trump attempting to soften the tone on India in recent weeks.

In an interview with Axios, Lutnick said that New Delhi may face a “tough time” unless it lowers tariffs on American agricultural products.

He further highlighted that the India-US relationship is one-way”, Lutnick questioned why India’s 1.4 billion people cannot purchase even “one bushel” of US corn. “Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way,” he asked, pointing out that India “sells everything” to the United States while keeping tariffs high on American farm products.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Can NATO, EU Slap Tariffs On India, China As Trump Wants To Pressure Russia?)

Why India Does Not Import US Corn

The corn produced in the United States is largely genetically modified (GM), whereas India does not permit the use of such corn, NDTV reported. Both import and local cultivation are banned to prevent GM varieties from entering the food chain, whether through soil contamination, human consumption, or animal feed.

Recently, NITI Aayog released a working paper suggesting that India should consider allowing imports of genetically modified soybean and corn from the US. However, following criticism and concerns, the paper was withdrawn.

Since most US corn varieties are genetically modified, they are among the cheapest in the world. This corn is not only consumed directly by humans but is also widely used as animal fodder.

