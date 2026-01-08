Europe and India are confronting a shared strategic shock --- the United States is no longer a predictable anchor of stability. Under Donald Trump, Washington’s foreign policy has shifted from managing alliances to exerting blunt leverage. What once looked like reassurance now feels like exposure. As the US acts more unilaterally, partners who built their security around American reliability are being forced to rethink old assumptions.

This unease goes far beyond rhetoric. Trump’s approach, increasingly described as MAGA Imperialism, treats power as transactional and territory as negotiable. The result is a harsher global climate in which security guarantees appear conditional, and spheres of influence are being openly contested.

Europe’s Strategic Wake-Up Call

For Europe, the jolt has been immediate. In 2026, the United States revived its claim to annex Greenland, calling it a “national security necessity” shortly after its military intervention in Venezuela. The move shattered any remaining belief in a rules-based transatlantic order. By arguing that Denmark is incapable of managing Greenland’s strategic value, Trump signalled that even European territory is now subject to American acquisition under what critics label the “Donroe Doctrine”, a modern expansion of the Monroe Doctrine.

This followed the dramatic events of 3 January 2026, when Nicolás Maduro was seized during Operation Absolute Resolve and transferred without trial to the USS Iwo Jima. For European leaders, the message was unmistakable --- Washington is prepared to act alone, by force, and without regard for legal or alliance norms.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk captured the mood on 5 January 2026, warning that “no one will take a weak and divided Europe seriously” and that without unity the continent is “finished”. He stressed that actions such as the US strike in Venezuela affect the entire world and leave Europe no choice but to “react and prepare for a new situation”.

At the same time, Russia continues to apply pressure through cyber operations and military intimidation. Europe now faces two threats at once --- an emboldened Russia and an unpredictable United States. This dual pressure has driven Europe into its most serious rearmament effort since the Cold War, alongside a determined push to reduce economic dependence on China. Strategic autonomy is no longer an aspiration; it is a necessity.

India’s Parallel Dilemma

India finds itself in a comparable position. As the US commitment in the Indo-Pacific becomes less certain, pressure from China is intensifying. While Beijing presents an image of tactical cooperation, its actions tell a different story. A Pentagon report released in 2025 confirmed that China supplied Pakistan with 36 advanced J-10C fighter jets. This has sharply reduced India’s response time in any crisis and weakened long-standing air superiority advantages.

These developments underline a central reality --- Chinese diplomacy does not equal strategic reliability. India must plan for a security environment in which external guarantees are fragile and regional balances shift quickly.

Ironically, Washington’s destabilising posture has created space for new partnerships. Europe is searching for dependable partners beyond the Atlantic, while India is seeking to broaden cooperation in defence, technology, and supply chains. Yet Russia stands as a major complication.

Russia’s Shrinking Strategic Value

For decades, Russia played a role in supporting India’s strategic independence. That role is now fading. Moscow’s growing dependence on China has reduced its room for manoeuvre. A Russia unwilling or unable to assist India in the past is even less likely to do so now, especially if Beijing views Russian silence as approval for coercion.

Recent summits between India and Russia have been rich in symbolism but thin on results, exposing the limits of what Moscow can currently offer. From a European standpoint, Russia is the primary security threat, driving long-term military mobilisation and political decoupling. In this climate, India’s deep reliance on Russian defence systems complicates closer integration with European and other Western technology networks.

India, therefore, faces a difficult balance. Russian equipment remains important, but dependence on a weaker, China-leaning partner carries growing risks. Gradual diversification towards European suppliers offers a way to reduce exposure without sudden disruption.

The Uncertain American Variable

The United States adds another layer of uncertainty. Trump’s conduct, from the Donroe Doctrine to the forced removal of Maduro, has unsettled allies across regions. While India might gain short-term energy opportunities from a US-controlled Venezuelan oil market, these benefits do not outweigh the wider danger of relying on a power that prioritises leverage over stability.

Looking ahead, India must plan for two possible US trajectories. A return to traditional alliances could strengthen transatlantic ties and improve India’s access to advanced technology. Alternatively, deeper US retrenchment or overt territorial ambition would force India to lean harder on self-reliance and alternative partnerships. In both cases, closer cooperation with Europe becomes essential.

A Moment For Clear-Eyed Choices

This transition must be managed without illusion. Trump’s break with Europe and his territorial threats have opened doors to new alignments, but only for countries willing to accept that old partnerships may no longer deliver the same security.

India does not need to abandon Russia overnight, but the lack of substance behind symbolic engagements should be taken seriously. Europe’s determination to rearm and reduce dependence on China presents India with a rare chance to embed itself in new security frameworks. The choices made now will decide whether India shapes its strategic future or finds its options steadily narrowing.