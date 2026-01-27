Waste is enough to turn tube-well water into poison, making entire locality sick: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over groundwater contamination caused by the creation of new garbage mountains in Delhi. He said the BJP was turning Delhi into India’s “cancer capital” by building dump after dump, pointing out that waste from the Bhalswa landfill is being diverted to Kirari, exposing poor Purvanchali residents there to life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

The AAP Delhi Unit President said plastic and chemical-laden waste is gradually polluting the soil, air, and groundwater of the entire area. The waste, he added, is sufficient to turn tube-well water poisonous, making the whole locality sick. He said that the BJP government is indulging in this fraud to make it appear as though the Bhalswa garbage mountain is being reduced.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that for nearly fifteen years, the BJP ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the BJP gave the people of Delhi three stains- three garbage mountains, which came to be known as the shame of Delhi. “CM Rekha Gupta herself is a major stakeholder in that shame because she was a BJP councillor multiple times,” he stated.

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief further stated that when she was a BJP councillor, the mayor was from the BJP, the Standing Committee was of the BJP, and the BJP had complete control over the MCD. “It was during this time that they gave Delhi these three stains,” he added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further said that for fifteen years, without thinking about what would happen to the garbage that was being continuously accumulated, the BJP kept doing this. “When the AAP came into the MCD, we took some concrete steps on this issue,” he highlighted.

He continued, “But for the past 6-7 months, we have been seeing how the BJP is cheating the people of Delhi, especially Delhi’s poor Purvanchali population and the poorest residents of the city. By doing this, they are ‘gifting’ horrific diseases like cancer to all their future generations.”

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief said that when he went to the Kirari area of Delhi yesterday, he was shocked, and stated, “As far as the eye can see, garbage from the Bhalswa landfill, thousands of truckloads of waste, has been dumped there. The stench is unbearable.”

He said that dust hangs constantly in the air, adding that even an hour at the site causes severe burning in the eyes and irritation in the throat. “We were there for nearly two hours yesterday,” he said, noting that those accompanying him repeatedly asked how residents were managing to live in such conditions, as their eyes were burning badly.

The AAP Senior Leader further highlighted, “The entire waste contains plastic, polythene, and different kinds of chemical substances. Layers several feet thick have been deposited across the entire Rohini and Kirari areas. And at one place, we even saw a garbage mountain. These are the same garbage mountains about which the CM had said, ‘Koode ke pahaad, tujhko jaana padega’ (Garbage mountain, you will have to go). That garbage is being sent from Bhalswa to Kirari.”

He noted that this government has come to power only to deceive Delhi, and the scale of fraud is astonishing. Addressing the CM, he stated, “You committed farziwada (fraud) on Yamuna pollution, your theft was exposed before the people of Delhi, and after so much foam appeared in the Yamuna, Rekha Gupta has now stopped even going near the river or talking about it.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj continued, “There was fraud on air pollution, fraud at monitoring stations, and now such a massive deception is being carried out in the name of garbage mountains.”

He said the issue was not limited to Kirari, adding that in the coming days they would bring videos from several other parts of Delhi as well, where garbage from Bhalswa and other landfill sites is being transported by thousands of trucks and dumped elsewhere.

Urging scrutiny of the issue, he said journalists should speak to scientists and environmentalists and share videos of the waste with them to understand its impact on public health. “They will tell you that it will cause severe respiratory diseases,” he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further warned that pollution was already underway. “When rainwater soaks the garbage, it produces leachate, a liquid that seeps into the ground, permanently contaminating groundwater and turning it poisonous,” he said.

He said that people in areas like Kirari are mostly dependent on tube-well water, warning, “Those who drink and consume that water will have to face serious diseases like cancer.” Stressing the seriousness of the issue, he added, “I am saying this with full responsibility, after speaking to many people, that what these people are doing will turn Delhi into the cancer capital of India.”

Calling out the BJP government’s ‘acting’ for false propaganda, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The sin they are committing, the things they are doing in Delhi for their false propaganda, they are ready to give cancer to small children in Delhi. These are such filthy people.”

He urged journalists to visit the site along with experts, saying, “I want you all to go there, take scientists along. Scientists will see how layers upon layers of waste mixed with plastic, polythene, and chemicals are being dumped there.”

Questioning the government’s approach, he asked, “Why doesn’t the Chief Minister take this garbage to her own house? There is garbage even outside her house, but why not inside her government bungalow? Why doesn’t she bring the same layer of garbage and dump it right in front of her house, filling trucks from Kirari?”

He said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) chief, the Lieutenant Governor (LG), also has a very large park at his residence, which has been kept lush and green. Questioning this, he said, “Why doesn’t the LG take one truckload of garbage every morning and dump it at his own house, at the LG House, where big people are hosted and served samosas? Let the LG Saab bring one truck of garbage and place it in front of his own house. If this is such a good thing, then what are they waiting for?”

The AAP Delhi State President further asserted, “A conspiracy is being carried out to kill the poor. A false achievement is being showcased, claiming that garbage mountains have been reduced, even if lakhs of people are made sick.”

Drawing a parallel with the Yamuna, he said, “This is exactly what you did with the Yamuna. You lied that the Yamuna had been cleaned. Poor children came and celebrated Chhath in it and went back. What did it cost you? You didn’t bathe in it yourselves. If poor children drowned or fell sick, so be it.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj then showed a video from his visit, explaining that the location was an area different from Sharma Colony, which had earlier been seen submerged. “Beyond that area, as far as this camera can see, you can see layers upon layers of garbage piled up,” he said, pointing out that the waste layer was nearly four feet higher than the road level.

He added that a closer look revealed plastic bags throughout the dump. He added that this confirmed it was entirely the waste being brought from the Bhalswa landfill site.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that, theoretically and legally, this should have been a waste that contained no polythene, plastic, or any non-biodegradable material. “However, the reality is that it clearly contains plastic bags, plastic, and all those chemicals that are almost equivalent to poison. When rainwater falls on it and gradually seeps down into the groundwater, it will turn the entire groundwater poisonous,” he stated.

Showing another video, Saurabh Bharadwaj explained that they were standing on land belonging to the DDA, which functions under the LG and is a central government institution. He said, “Behind this DDA land are several residential colonies spread across the Kirari area.”

He continued to highlight that behind the DDA land are several colonies, all of which fall under the Kirari Assembly constituency. “What appears like a mountain on DDA land is not the Aravalli hills, but garbage mountains, formed by dumping waste brought from the Bhalswa landfill site,” he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that CM Rekha Gupta had said, ‘Koode ke pahaad, tujhko jaana padega’ (garbage mountains will have to go), but she did not say where these garbage mountains would actually go. “Today, the reality is before everyone. These garbage mountains have been erected between Rohini and Kirari, consisting of waste from Bhalswa,” he asserted.

The AAP Delhi Unit Head concluded by stressing the fact that this was Bhalswa’s waste and reiterated, “By dumping it there, the entire land and environment is being polluted, the consequences of which would have to be borne by residents for many years to come."