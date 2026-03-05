Advertisement
NAGPUR BOILING WATER INCIDENT

WATCH: 4-year-old boy suffers severe burns after grandmother throws boiling water during Holi celebration

Nagpur boiling water incident: A four-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after a woman allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations. The child was reportedly trying to play Holi by splashing coloured water when the incident occurred.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: 4-year-old boy suffers severe burns after grandmother throws boiling water during Holi celebrationImage credit: X

Nagpur boiling water incident: A shocking incident has come to light from Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a four-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after a woman allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations.

According to reports, the incident took place on March 3 in the Koradi locality, particularly in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area. The child was reportedly trying to play Holi by splashing coloured water when the incident occurred.

Police said the boy approached his grandmother, identified as Sindhu Thackeray, while she was carrying a bucket of hot water. As part of the festive spirit, the child tried to splash coloured water on her.

However, the woman allegedly became angry at the child’s actions. Instead of ignoring the situation, she reportedly poured the entire bucket of boiling water on the boy. The sudden act caused severe injuries to the child, who was seen crying and writhing in pain after the hot water was poured on him.

CCTV footage

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video reportedly shows the child going towards the woman and trying to play with water.

Moments later, the woman is seen throwing hot water on the boy. Another woman standing nearby quickly rushed to help and poured normal water on the child in an attempt to cool his burns. Despite the quick response, the child suffered serious injuries.

Child suffers 45% burn injuries

According to police officials, the boy suffered about 45 percent burn injuries, mainly below his waist. He was taken for medical treatment soon after the incident.

Authorities said the case has drawn strong reactions from the public after the CCTV footage began circulating on social media.

(Also Read: Viral Video: Cute baby girl gets angry and argues with her parents in her own language, Wins the Internet | Watch)

Social media reactions

Many social media users expressed anger and demanded strict action against the accused. One user described the incident as “shameful and inhuman,” saying that harming a child for simply trying to play Holi shows extreme cruelty.

Another comment read, “The woman should face immediate legal punishment for such a serious act.”

Police said further investigation into the incident is ongoing, PTI reported.

