NewsIndiaWatch: ‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard in viral video
VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: ‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard in viral video

In a bizarre viral video, a food delivery agent refuses to enter a graveyard after a woman insists he deliver her order inside, sparking widespread reactions online.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: ‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard in viral videoScreengrab: X

Viral: A bizarre food delivery incident involving a graveyard has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers amused, shocked, and confused in equal measure. The viral video captures a tense exchange between a food delivery agent and a woman who allegedly ordered food to be delivered inside a cemetery, triggering a debate online about safety, common sense, and prank culture.

What actually happened? 

The clip begins with the delivery agent informing the woman over the phone that he has arrived at the delivery location. The woman then instructs him to walk straight ahead, casually adding that there is a dog sitting along the way. As the agent looks ahead, he hesitates and responds that the path she is referring to leads directly to a graveyard gate. Unfazed, the woman tells him to come inside the gate and deliver the food.

Clearly uncomfortable, the delivery agent questions her request, asking if she is seriously calling him inside the graveyard. He firmly refuses to enter, saying he is not willing to cross the gate under any circumstances. The woman insists that she is already inside and urges him repeatedly to come in and hand over the order.

Despite her insistence, the agent stands his ground. He tells her that if she wants the food, she will have to come to the gate herself; otherwise, he will cancel the order. At this point, the conversation takes an even stranger turn when the woman claims she is “partying with friends” inside the graveyard. Her statement visibly shocks the agent, who responds by asking in disbelief whether anyone actually orders food inside a graveyard.

Video

 

Are you afraid of ghosts? 

The woman then accuses the delivery agent of being scared of ghosts. Maintaining his composure, the agent replies that fear is not the issue but entering a graveyard late at night is inappropriate and unsafe. He once again asks her to cancel the order, making it clear that he will not proceed further.

Netizens reactions 

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions online. While some users praised the delivery agent for prioritising his safety and refusing to comply with an unreasonable request, others found the woman’s behaviour unsettling and irresponsible.

Several netizens questioned whether the incident was a prank staged for attention. Many user called the video 'scripted'. A user wrote, 'Bhai ye dekh kr pizza ki yaad aa gyi'. Another user called it as 'scary moment'.

