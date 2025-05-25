WATCH: Alka Lamba Confuses 'Operation Sindoor' With 'Operation Blue Star'; BJP Slams Congress Over Gaffe

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba was attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after she accidentally called the recent counter-terror operation 'Operation Sindoor' 'Operation Blue Star' while addressing a media gathering at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

In her comments to the press, Lamba called on the government to summon a session of Parliament to apprise lawmakers of what she erroneously referred to as "Operation Blue Star," a nod to the 1984 military operation inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar — a touchy topic in Indian political annals.

Lamba in her statement blamed BJP leaders of politicising the latest military operation and glossing over the victims of the Poonch terror attack, while seeking credit for 'Operation Sindoor'. She also screened a video of BJP MP Vijay Shah making objectionable comments about Colonel Sophiya Qureshi.

Joining her criticism, Lamba quoted Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who stated that the Indian military forces and the country bow down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for directing Operation Sindoor, which was conducted following a terror attack attributed to Pakistan.

Upon realising her error, Lamba admitted the gaffe, saying, "The issues I raised were so serious that BJP leaders listened carefully and even noted every word. I thank them for that." In a sarcastic reply, she said, "If I mistakenly say something other than Operation Sindoor once, the BJP uses it to divert attention from the real issues."

This is not ignorance

It is mischief and deliberate



Not slip of tongue but slip of mindset



Undermine our forces is Congress objective



Alka Lamba does it after Kharge ji, Manjunath , Channi and others..



Op Bluestar? pic.twitter.com/BmBh0Erfn0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 25, 2025

The BJP was swift to pounce on the gaffe, with the party's spokesman Shehzad Poonawala denouncing Lamba's remark. "This is not ignorance, it is deliberate mischief — not a slip of the tongue, but a slip of mindset," Poonawala tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), blaming the Congress for discrediting the armed forces.

The political controversy takes place at a time of increased sensitivity ever since India conducted recent counter-terror raids and the larger national debate regarding politicisation of military actions.