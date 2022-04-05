हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Walse Patil

WATCH: Amid row over ban on loudspeakers in mosques, Maha home minister halts speech for 'azaan'

Criticizing MNS chief Raj Thackeray's statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

WATCH: Amid row over ban on loudspeakers in mosques, Maha home minister halts speech for &#039;azaan&#039;
Screen grab from the video

Pune: Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

WATCH:

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.

Criticizing Thackeray's statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

"Instead of thinking about welfare, education and development, there is an attempt to create conflict between two communities and make the country's politics unstable. This can lead to the country getting weakened, after which we will not be able to live in harmony," Walse Patil said.

He added that the police will look into such statements.

"Some people have decided to go to court. After court orders, we will take appropriate measures," he said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dilip Walse PatilmosquesAzaanRaj Thackeray
Next
Story

Revival of Congress is not just important to us, it's essential for our democracy too: Sonia Gandhi

Must Watch

PT8M9S

Zee News Top 50: BJP party's parliamentary meeting held in Delhi