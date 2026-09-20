/Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares drone video of Vande Bharat running through dense Jharkhand forest

A striking drone video of a Vande Bharat Express train winding through dense forest cover in Jharkhand has taken over social media timelines, after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared it from his own account.
The clip, captured entirely from the air, shows the train's distinctive orange rake threading its way along a curving track that cuts through thick green forest and rolling hill terrain. As the train moves along the bends, its shape resembles a long orange ribbon gliding through the landscape — a visual that's drawn comparisons to a scene out of a film rather than a routine railway trial.
Sharing the video, Vaishnaw captioned it as a showcase of India's "new generation trains," tying it to the government's broader push for indigenously built, high-speed rail technology under the Make in India initiative. The footage is understood to be part of an ongoing trial run, part of the extensive testing every Vande Bharat rake goes through before being cleared for full commercial operation on a given route.
Within hours of being posted, the video began doing the rounds across platforms, with users flooding the comments section with praise for both the scenic beauty of the region and the engineering behind the train itself. Several users described the visual as a fitting symbol of a modernising Indian Railways, with some drawing parallels to the government's "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) messaging — the idea of progress moving forward, quite literally, on tracks.
This isn't the first time a Vande Bharat trial video has gone viral after being shared by the railway minister. Vaishnaw has, on multiple occasions, used his social media accounts to showcase aerial visuals of the train cutting through varied Indian terrain — from misty mountain passes to dense jungle belts — as part of a larger effort to build public excitement around the expanding Vande Bharat network, which now covers well over 150 routes across the country.
For Jharkhand, a state whose landscape is dominated by forest cover, hills, and mineral-rich terrain, the video has added a fresh layer of local pride, with many pointing out how the visuals capture a side of the state's geography rarely seen in mainstream conversations about railway infrastructure.
While the exact route and division associated with this particular trial haven't been officially detailed in the minister's post, the video adds to a growing series of similar clips that railway officials have used over the past few months to generate public interest ahead of new Vande Bharat rollouts.
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