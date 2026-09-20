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  • /Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares drone video of Vande Bharat running through dense Jharkhand forest

Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares drone video of Vande Bharat running through dense Jharkhand forest

The footage is understood to be part of an ongoing trial run, part of the extensive testing every Vande Bharat rake goes through before being cleared for full commercial operation on a given route.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares drone video of Vande Bharat running through dense Jharkhand forest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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