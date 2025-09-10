Watch: Baby’s Adorable Scolding To ‘Bhagwan Ji’ For Not Eating Anything Goes Viral

Ganesh Chaturthi may have ended, but social media is still buzzing with adorable videos from the festivities. Among the most loved are clips of children, and one in particular has melted hearts online. It shows a little kid sweetly scolding the idols for not eating their food—a moment that quickly became special for many even after Ganeshotsav wrapped up.

In the video that has resurfaced online again and has been going viral, the child firmly tells the deities to eat their food or else she would give them a “pitti” (scolding). At that point, her mother steps in and gently reminds her, “Is this how you talk to God?” The girl immediately listens, softening her tone like a disciplined student. She then politely urges the idols to finish their food and go to bed, even adding with innocence, "Aap sunn rahe ho, aap koi baat nhi Tamatar khaa lo ( Are you listening, it's okay you eat the tomatoes), showing the charm and sweetness her words carries.



Internet Reactions To This Adorable Video

The clip quickly drew a flood of reactions online, with netizens amused by the child’s antics and expressions.

“Sare devgano mai dar ka mahol hai (All the deities must be scared now),” joked one user. Another laughed, “Tamatar khalo (Eat tomatoes) is literally me.” Someone else added, “Ab Kanha ji mana kaise kar sakte hain? (How could Lord Krishna possibly refuse now?).”

Another comment read, “From toffee to tomatoes, God must be thinking—this is unfair!” Meanwhile, one person quipped, “If God still doesn’t eat, he’ll surely get a scolding. Come on, Lord, listen to the little one.”

Another user laughed and mocked saying, 'Bhgwaan ji ne ab toh bhog khaaya hoga'.