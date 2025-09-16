Watch: BIG Confession By Jaish Leader On Operation Sindoor's Success, Reveals Masood Azhar's Family Wiped Out In Attack
Vindicating the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor claim, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has now revealed that Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM)'s chief Masood Azhar lost his family members when India destroyed the Bahawalpur terror hideout inside Pakistan.
Trending Photos
Operation Sindoor Revelation: Almost five months after the Operation Sindoor, now even terrorists are claiming that Indian strikes on Pakistan were a success. Vindicating the Indian Army's claim, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has now revealed that Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM)'s chief Masood Azhar lost his family members when India destroyed the Bahawalpur terror hideout inside Pakistan.
Notably, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 6 -7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv