Operation Sindoor Revelation: Almost five months after the Operation Sindoor, now even terrorists are claiming that Indian strikes on Pakistan were a success. Vindicating the Indian Army's claim, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has now revealed that Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM)'s chief Masood Azhar lost his family members when India destroyed the Bahawalpur terror hideout inside Pakistan.

Notably, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 6 -7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.