JAISH-E-MOHAMMAD (JEM)

Watch: BIG Confession By Jaish Leader On Operation Sindoor's Success, Reveals Masood Azhar's Family Wiped Out In Attack

Vindicating the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor claim, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has now revealed that Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM)'s chief Masood Azhar lost his family members when India destroyed the Bahawalpur terror hideout inside Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: BIG Confession By Jaish Leader On Operation Sindoor's Success, Reveals Masood Azhar's Family Wiped Out In AttackFile Photo: Agencies

Operation Sindoor Revelation: Almost five months after the Operation Sindoor, now even terrorists are claiming that Indian strikes on Pakistan were a success. Vindicating the Indian Army's claim, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has now revealed that Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM)'s chief Masood Azhar lost his family members when India destroyed the Bahawalpur terror hideout inside Pakistan.

Notably, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 6 -7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

