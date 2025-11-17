Advertisement
Watch: Bihar Police Officer Slaps, Abuses Biker; Threatens To Arrest If Video Not Taken Down

A viral video showing a biker being stopped, abused and slapped by a group of police officers has triggered widespread anger on social media, raising questions about police behaviour and alleged misuse of power.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Bihar Police Officer Slaps, Abuses Biker; Threatens To Arrest If Video Not Taken DownThe video shows a police officer threatening the biker on phone call, pressuring him to delete the video. (Image: X/@gharkekalesh)

A viral video showing a biker being stopped, abused and slapped by a group of police officers has triggered widespread anger on social media, raising questions about police behaviour and alleged misuse of power. The incident, captured on an Insta360 camera, has become viral on X (formerly Twitter) as many accounts have reposted the video.

Soon after, a second part of the video surfaced, showing a police officer threatening the biker on phone call and pressuring him to delete the video posted on X.

Biker Claims He Was Beaten and Abused

The viral clip begins with a police officer identifying himself by saying, “Ishu bol ra.” The biker guy replied, “Haan, Ishu bol rahe.” The officer then asked him, “Tu kahe video viral kiya re babu?” (Why did you make the video viral?)

The biker responded, saying that the officers had beaten him and abused him, leaving him with no choice but to share the video. “Mere sath utna maar pit kiya, gali galoj kiya (abused), to hum kya karte?” he said.

The police officer can then be heard repeatedly saying to delete the video. “Jaldi delete kro, nahi to aa rahe hum arrest karne,” he warned.

The biker refused, saying, “Accha theek hai, lekin video to delete nahi hoga.” When the officer accused him of ruining police officers image by refusing to remove the video, the biker replied, “Utna ganda ganda gaali diya aapne,” (You guys abused me in a very wrong manner). 

(Also Read: 'Useless, Dystopian': Jaipur Outdoor Air Purifier Video Goes Viral, Triggers Meme Fest Over Pollution Fix)

Bihar Police Tweeted on Video

In the 1 minute 41 second viral clip, the biker told the officer that Bihar Police had already responded to his video online. “Bihar Police have tweeted on my video, my community is supporting me,” he said. He explained that even if he wanted to delete it, the video has already been reposted by media pages and other users.

“Media and other accounts have posted the video. They said I faced wrong behaviour, so the video can’t be deleted,” he said to the officer before ending the call.

Public Anger 

The incident has sparked strong reactions, with many social media users accusing the police of intimidation and misuse of authority. One user wrote, “So proud of Bihar Police! Extortion, corruption & thuggery all under one roof.”

Another commented, “The so-called policing in India is a disgrace. Bihar Police might just be the worst example of how far law enforcement has fallen in this country.”

A third user wrote, “We need body cams for every police officer in India. These officers are abusing their power.”

The video continues to circulate widely, with users demanding action against the officers involved. As of now, there has been no official statement from local police authorities regarding the incident.

