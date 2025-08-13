Watch: CCTV Captures Dramatic Failed ATM Robbery As Karnataka Police Nab Criminal Red-Handed

You must have heard reports of robbers stealing an entire ATM with cash inside. The smart criminals often first tape the CCTV camera, so no footage is captured. While police, on most occasions, manage to trace and nab the criminals, in a rare incident, one ATM cash theft was caught on camera. What makes the incident noteworthy is that the police reached the spot on time and arrested the criminal.

In the tense moment caught on CCTV, police in Karnataka’s Ballari nabbed a man attempting to rob an ATM during the night. The incident, which has been widely shared on social media, shows officers catching the suspect red-handed inside an Axis Bank kiosk near Kalamma Circle.

Swift Action by Patrol Team

According to PTI, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mallikarjuna rushed to the scene after receiving a tip-off about the robbery. The suspect, later identified as Venkatesh from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was intercepted as he tried to flee with an ATM cash box.

VIDEO | Ballari, Karnataka: In a dramatic late-night incident, Ballari patrol police caught a criminal red-handed while he was attempting to rob an ATM. The suspect was overpowered on the spot. The incident when ASI Mallikarjun nabbed the thief was captured on CCTV.… pic.twitter.com/tXqJN4ARSR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2025

Despite being cornered, Venkatesh reportedly attempted to attack ASI Mallikarjuna in a desperate bid to escape. The criminal tried to flee from the spot and dragged the ASI outside the ATM. However, two more officials, including Constable Ningappa, quickly joined in, helping overpower the suspect before he could get away.

CCTV Footage Shows Intense Struggle

The video shared on X shows the suspect damaging the ATM moments before being confronted by an officer wearing a safety helmet. In the footage, Venkatesh can be seen lashing out at the ASI before another officer steps in to restrain and arrest him. The accused is currently in police custody, and investigators are probing whether he is connected to other thefts in the area.