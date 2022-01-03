हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basavaraj Bommai

Watch: Congress Karnataka MP, BJP minister engage in a fight on stage before CM Basavaraj Bommai

Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into a nasty altercation on the stage over some development work in the state.

Watch: Congress Karnataka MP, BJP minister engage in a fight on stage before CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events at a public function in Karnataka`s Ramanagara, Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into a nasty altercation on the stage over some development work in the state.

The video of the incident was posted on the official Twitter handle of the BJP Karnataka. Watch the video here!

The more shocking fact is that the fight broke out in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Calling out the opposition party for the aggression, the BJP Karnataka wrote, "Congress culture is no other example of goon culture. It is ironic that an MP does not know how to act on the platform of the Chief Minister of the State. It is reprehensible that Congress leaders and activists are acting like Yata Raja Tatha Praja."

In the video, Suresh objected to Narayan`s speech and the Congress MP can be seen charging towards Narayan. The security and police personnel immediately intervened.

Suresh was joined by Congress` Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking.

The drama took place at an event organized by the government. In the meet, Bommai had unveiled the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was his first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister.

Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Basavaraj BommaiKarnatakaBJPCongressKarnataka politics
Next
Story

Covid cases continue to rise in Delhi: 4,099 patients, 28% more than yesterday

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Zee Exclusive: BJP will repeat the performance of 2017, says Keshav Prasad Maurya