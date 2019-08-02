Watch: Crocodiles lunges for dogs in flood-hit Vadodara

VADODARA: Normal life was thrown out of gear in rain-hit Vadodara. Water gushed onto roads, creating a flood-like situation. Amid all this, frightening videos of crocodiles lunging for other living beings has caused across the city.

A video being circulated on social media, shows two crocodiles discreetly attacking two dogs swimming in the floodwater.

In the video, the alligator slowly creeps up from behind, and tries to attack one of the dogs, but fails.

Officials of the Wildlife Rescue Trust, an animal welfare organisation based in Vadodara, said the crocodile was later rescued.

The crocodile likely entered the city after water from overflowing Vishwamitri river flooded the city.

Teams have been working to rescue other crocodiles which would have entered the city, the official said.

Vadodara has been reeling under flood-like situation following incessant rains for over 24 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Indian Air Force and local authorities are trying to rescue people from low lying and flooded areas. At least seven people died in various rain-related incidents and more than 1,000 people were rescued in Vadodara and nearby cities after a record rainfall which continued since Wednesday.