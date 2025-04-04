WATCH: Dhankar Calls Raghav Chadha 'Severely Obsessed' With US Tariffs, Rajya Sabha MP Says...

Raghav Chadha In Rajya Sabha: In response to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's "obsessed" remarks, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha asserted that he was "severely obsessed" with issues that hurt the Indian interest and the country's economic interest. He said that he would continue to raise issues that hurt the country.

"I am severely obsessed with anything that hurts the Indian interest and, particularly, the Indian economic interest. This is what brings me to the house, and I will continue to raise every issue that hurts my country passionately. If you had heard my question, you would have known that my question is only about India," Chadha said in Rajya Sabha. His comments came after Dhankar tried to poke fun at Chadha, stating that the AAP MP was "obsessed" with the events in the Donald Trump administration.

"I did not reveal the subject to the house. Let me do it now. You're severely obsessed with this issue of what Trump or someone else is doing. The minister has categorically stated...ask your second supplementary, which is a little Indianised," Dhankar told Chadha.

pic.twitter.com/l7Wy8pQnHw — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Chadha criticised the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US administration on India. He said that the tariffs would "wreck" the Indian economy. "We offered unflinching loyalty, but in return, the Trump Administration has imposed the Trump Tariff that could wreck the Indian economy," Chadha posted on X.

"We used to listen to this song 'acha sila diya tune mere pyar ka'... India left no stone unturned to maintain the friendship. Even the union finance minister removed a tax called the 'Google tax' to protect the interests of American companies. But what did we get in response to that?... It will have a huge impact on our companies," Chadha told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs staged a protest against the centre on Friday after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India. They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on Parliament premises.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss India's "deteriorating" diplomatic relations with the United States in light of recent incidents of visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

Congress MP Manickram Tagore also gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment to discuss the recent US tariffs on the Indian economy, which are "adversely affecting" Indian exports, imports, and the livelihoods of farmers, businesses, and MSMEs across the nation.

On Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the United States' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs will "completely devastate our economy," with the auto industry, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture among sectors expected to bear the brunt. He asked the government what it was doing about this tariff.

"Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to devastate our economy completely--our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha. US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday, outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 per cent tariff.