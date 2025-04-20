WATCH: Elderly Man Beaten, Dragged By Doctor At Madhya Pradesh Hospital In Viral Video

A brutal incident surfaced in Madhya Pradesh where a 77-year-old man was mercilessly beaten by a doctor at the district hospital in Chhatarpur last Thursday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, which showed the cruelty of the doctor.

After beating the old man, he was seen dragged across the premises of the hospital and allegedly threatened with confinement inside the hospital's police outpost. The incident took place on April 17. It was captured on mobile camera by the bystanders.

#Chhatarpur, MP: A 77 old man was beaten, dragged and thrown out of hospital by Dr Rajesh Mishra and the hospital staff in Chhatarpur's Dist Hospital on Thursday.



The elderly had gone to get his wife treated in the hospital.



When people made a video of this incident, the… pic.twitter.com/hNU69fegbC — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) April 20, 2025

According to an NDTV report, the old man identified as Udhavlal Joshi, who was being dragged, had brought his ailing wife to the hospital for the treatment of a stomach vein disorder. He stated that they were waiting in a queue like countless others when a doctor confronted them.

According to the old man, the doctor after feeling irritated by the crowd asked them why they were in the queue. When he tried to elaborate, the doctor allegedly slapped him. Then, the doctor dragged him towards the police outpost inside the hospital premises.

"The doctor kicked me and dragged me to the chowki. He slapped me and broke my glasses. He also tore my slip and threatened to kill me. My wife was also assaulted," Joshi told reporters, as quoted by NDTV.

Facing public outrage and undeniable evidence of the incident, the doctor fled the scene. The outrage also forced hospital authorities to take action. Speaking to NDTV, Dr GL Ahirwar, civil surgeon at the hospital, admitted that the incident occurred at the hospital two days ago.

"Initially, the doctor claimed the patient behaved indecently. However, the video clearly shows unacceptable and shameful conduct by the doctor. We immediately ordered a departmental inquiry. A notice has been issued, and inquiry committee members are on their way," said Dr Ahirwar. He said the matter was brought to the authorities' attention through NDTV. "We have got directions from the administration. Strict action will be taken," he assured.