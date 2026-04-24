Watch: Fast boats, masked soldiers, live fire – How Iran seized India-bound ships in Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Conflict: A video released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shows a naval operation taking place in the Strait of Hormuz. Fast-moving speedboats with Iranian flags can be seen approaching commercial vessels. Moments later, armed with sophisticated weapons, soldiers wearing face masks board the ships as they move across the decks.

The IRGC says this operation led to the interception of two vessels, which were later identified as the India-bound Epaminondas and MSC Francesca. Another ship named Euphoria also appears in the video.

What Iran says happened at sea

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According to Nour News, which is affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, the Epaminondas came under fire after it did not respond to warnings issued by Iranian forces. The vessel, as per reports, continued sailing despite repeated warnings.

The ship was also fired upon before it stopped moving in the water. A third vessel, the MSC Francesca, was also targeted during the operation.

IRGC released footage of the interception of two vessels, MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINODES, after maritime violations in the Strait of Hormuz.



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The IRGC later issued a formal statement saying, “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships.”

It added that the MSC Francesca was linked to what it described as the “Zionist regime”, while the Epaminondas was accused of “tampering with navigation systems and jeopardising maritime security”.

Iranian forces also issued a warning about conduct in the region. The statement said any action against regulations enforced by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz or any activity affecting safe passage would not be accepted.

It further said, “disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran.”

Why Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes, which connect the Persian Gulf with open sea lanes. A large share of international oil shipments passes through this narrow stretch of water. Any disruption here draws immediate attention of the world, especially when commercial vessels are involved.

This incident comes at a time when naval activity in the region has been under close watch due to tensions between Washington and Tehran and competing security claims over shipping lanes.

What happened in Washington around the same time

Hours before the IRGC released its footage and statement, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a temporary ceasefire. In an interview with CNBC, he talked about the possibility of a diplomatic opening with Iran and encouraged negotiations.

“Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal. They have to use reason and they have to use common sense, and they can get themselves into a great position to make themselves into a great country,” he said.

His comments came as part of a push for fresh dialogue while tensions in the region are high.

How Tehran responded to the US message

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pushed back on the US approach. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation,” he wrote on X.

The message showed Iran’s position that talks are still possible, while also raising questions over the intent behind external pressure.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also said that Tehran has not so far taken a final decision on whether it will join the next round of negotiations with the United States.

Reports from the US side suggest that Trump sees a narrow window for talks, possibly within 36 to 72 hours. But it has not been confirmed by Iran.

The Islamic Republic has not shown any immediate change in its maritime posture in the Strait of Hormuz following the seizure operation.

Shipping routes, diplomatic channels and military messaging are all moving in parallel, and there is still no clear indication on how the next round of contact between Tehran and Washington will develop.