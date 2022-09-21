NewsIndia
NOIDA VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Hospital guards thrash youths with iron rods over car parking dispute in Noida

In the video, the youths are seen being thrashed by the guards of Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed nearby and now the video of the incident has gone viral.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Two youths were beaten up by the guards of a hospital in Noida Sector 110
  • In viral video, the youths can be seen being beaten by the guards
  • The incident occurred at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital

Trending Photos

Watch: Hospital guards thrash youths with iron rods over car parking dispute in Noida

Noida: Two youths were beaten up by the guards of a hospital in Noida Sector 110 following a dispute over the parking of a car. A video of the incident has gone viral.

In the video, the youths are seen being thrashed by the guards of Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed nearby and now the video of the incident has gone viral.

            #Noida

It is alleged that the guards of the hospital thrashed the youths with iron rods.

Also Read: Another 'THAPPAD-KAND' in Noida! Woman slaps guard for... watch video here

According to the information received, the youths parked their car in the parking lot along with the vehicles parked outside the hospital. The guards asked them not to park the vehicle there, following which an altercation broke out. Thereafter, some bouncers and guards came out from the hospital and beat the youths with iron rods.

Officials of police station Phase 2 said that they would register a case after they receive a complaint in connection with the incident. The hospital authorities however refused to talk in this regard.

Live Tv

noida viral videoYatharth HospitalNoida videoSecurity guardsNoida police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen