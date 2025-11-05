Watch: Indian Armed Forces Prepare For ‘Akhand Prahar’ As Operation Trishul Shows Strategic Readiness

Indian Armed Forces formations are conducting Exercise Akhand Prahar, a major training activity in the desert sector under the larger Tri-Services framework of Exercise Trishul. The exercise is being carried out by formations of the Konark Corps under Southern Command, with an emphasis on demonstrating jointness, synergy, and combat readiness among the Army, Air Force, and other supporting elements.

During the exercise, participating units are validating integrated battle drills and multi-domain operations, refining their Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) for combined arms operations. The drills are being performed both by day and night to strengthen operational capability in a desert environment. Tech-enabled systems and coordinated planning form a key part of the training approach, reflecting a mission-focused mindset and the effort to ensure seamless integration across services and operational domains.

The emphasis of Akhand Prahar is on achieving a high level of operational coordination that would support future battlefield requirements, particularly in scenarios requiring rapid response, synchronized action, and multi-layered force application.

Some discussions in the strategic community have noted that the exercise has been viewed in the backdrop of prior operational experiences on the western front against Paistan. However, official communications regarding Exercise Akhand Prahar have focused primarily on its training objectives—strengthening preparedness, enhancing joint operational capabilities, and maintaining readiness for a range of potential contingencies.

Overall, the ongoing exercise reflects the Indian Armed Forces’ efforts to continuously upgrade combat efficiency, adapt to evolving operational challenges, and reinforce inter-service cooperation in complex terrain and scenarios.

Months after Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan, the Indian Security Forces are now conducting Exercise Trishul, a Tri-Service Exercise involving the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force along the Western Border with Pakistan. The exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three services, enabling joint effect-based operations in a multi-domain environment.

Key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains.