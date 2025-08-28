Watch: Indian Army Deploys Amphibious ATOR N1200 Special Vehicle For Flood Rescue Operation In Amritsar

Punjab Floods: In a major move, the Indian Army has deployed its ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) as part of a rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Amritsar in Punjab. This comes as several districts of Punjab reel under floods. The vehicle has been built to support the Army in navigating some of the toughest terrains, including during severe floods. The Special Mobility Vehicle (SMV) can wade through deep water and handle rugged landscapes with ease. It was recently pressed into service in Amritsar, where heavy rains left large parts of the city waterlogged.

In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh, along with legislator Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, have been engaged in helping the people day and night. Till late Wednesday night, administrative teams evacuated people from their homes and took them to safe places.

What Is ATOR N1200?

The ATOR N1200 is India’s version of the SHERP N1200, an amphibious vehicle known for its extreme off-road and water mobility. It has been developed by JSW Gecko Motors in partnership with UK-based Copato.

The vehicle is built for the military as well as disaster-relief operations. In 2024, the Ministry of Defence placed an order worth ₹250 crore for 96 such machines. Production is currently underway at a facility in Chandigarh.

JSW Defence, which bought Gecko Motors last year, is making the vehicles in India through a joint venture with Copato. The goal is to position India as a hub for advanced mobility solutions.

Punjab Floods: Army, NDRF Deployed

With several district and even parts of the international border flooded, the Border Security Force (BSF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the district administration have intensified flood rescue operations.

BSF troops in Ferozepur carried out flood rescue operations in scores of villages, saving distressed locals from the rising Sutlej waters. Also, the BSF rescue team responded swiftly on Wednesday when floodwater entered the nearby Army camp. Acting on an urgent call from Army personnel, the BSF rescue team rushed to the site and safely evacuated six Army personnel along with weapons and special equipment. In the Dera Baba Nanak area in Gurdaspur district, 38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued by winching them up a high-stakes operation by the IAF.

The Indian Air Force has been carrying out extensive relief and rescue missions in Punjab. IAF helicopters evacuated 46 stranded civilians as flooding intensified in Pathankot. Further, over 750 kg of essential relief material was air-dropped to support local communities.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Indian Army uses ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) as part of rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Amritsar



(Source: AAP PRO) pic.twitter.com/vSzBUkzKJp — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

Punjab Floods Situation Grim

Several districts of Punjab are reeling with floods as people are forced to spend the night on rooftop awaiting resuce and evacucation. Most of the worst-affected districts, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Pathankot, are located along the India-Pakistan border. The other districts marooned by floodwater are Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib and Fazilka, impacting families who have lost homes, farmers lost crops, and people, largely villagers, are suffering greatly.

Thousands of people in Punjab spent the night on rooftops after the breaking of embankments of tributaries and overflowing of swollen rivers caused by incessant rain and the release of dam waters, which have also damaged newly planted paddy crops in large areas, officials said on Thursday.

Families who have been trapped on the rooftops of their houses are awaiting rescue and relief material from the administration. They also need fodder for the cattle, rue locals.

Floodgates Broken, CM Monitoring Situation

According to reports, three floodgates of the Madhopur headworks near Pathankot broke owing to gushing water. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked all Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and officers to stay in their respective areas and reach out to the needy people in this hour of grave crisis.

The Punjab government is working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies to strengthen rescue capabilities. Relief measures are focused on providing safe shelter, food, clean drinking water, and medical support to affected families. (With Agency inputs)